BRIEF-Autonomous vehicle sales to reach 21 mln globally by 2035 -IHS

June 7 IHS :
* Autonomous vehicle sales set to reach 21 million globally
by 2035
* Global sales of autonomous vehicles will reach nearly
600,000 units in 2025
* U.S. market expected to see earliest deployment of
autonomous vehicles as it works through challenges posed by
regulation, liability, consumer acceptance
* IHS Automotive forecasts more than 5.7 million vehicles
sold in China in 2035 "will be equipped with some level of
autonomy"
* Continued challenges to autonomous vehicle deployment
include potential technology risks for software reliability and
cybersecurity
* Implementation of guidelines and regulatory standards,
legal framework for self-driving cars, continue to prove
challenging
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)