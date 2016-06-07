BRIEF-Basic energy expects Q2 2016 revenue 8-10 pct lower sequentially

June 7 Basic Energy Services Inc :
* Now expect our q2 2016 revenue to be 8 to 10% lower
sequentially compared to our previous guidance of 3 to 4% lower
* Lowered q2 revenue growth outlook based on weather impact
in may and lower expectations on activity levels in may and june
* Basic energy services inc says still expects capital
spending to be under $40 million for 2016
* Basic energy services inc says rainy weather in texas and
oklahoma during may impacted utilization by 200 to 300 basis
points
