BRIEF-Basic energy expects Q2 2016 revenue 8-10 pct lower sequentially

June 7 Basic Energy Services Inc :

* Now expect our q2 2016 revenue to be 8 to 10% lower sequentially compared to our previous guidance of 3 to 4% lower

* Lowered q2 revenue growth outlook based on weather impact in may and lower expectations on activity levels in may and june

* Basic energy services inc says still expects capital spending to be under $40 million for 2016

* Basic energy services inc says rainy weather in texas and oklahoma during may impacted utilization by 200 to 300 basis points