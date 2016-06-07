版本:
BRIEF-Brown Capital Management reports 6.02 pct passive stake in Inogen Inc as of May 31

June 7 Inogen Inc

* Brown Capital Management, LLC reports 6.02 pct passive stake in Inogen Inc as of May 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/215q0Yy) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

