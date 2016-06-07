BRIEF-WL Ross Holding announces additional financings

June 7 Wl Ross Holding Corp :
* WL Ross Holding Corp announces additional financings
* Has entered into several additional financing agreements
to offset redemptions.
* Wilbur Ross, chairman of board has agreed to purchase one
million shares of company's common stock at $10.00 per share
* Equityholders of Nexeo Solutions Holdings and TPG accolade
to receive about $22 million of additional future deferred
payments in cash
* Expects to borrow additional $50 million under its
previously announced line of credit to fund cash consideration
to selling equityholders
* In aggregate, investors representing 46.8 million shares
agreed to purchase shares or not redeem shares as part of
business combination
* Entered into subscription agreements with advisors, who
have agreed to accept common stock in lieu of up to $30.8
million of their fees
* Entered into commitment agreements with 2 investors to
support transaction by rescinding election to redeem an
aggregate of 5.09 million shares
