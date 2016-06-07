版本:
BRIEF-Lyondellbasell Industries says Principal Accounting Officer has decided to leave co

June 7 Lyondellbasell Industries Nv

* William Allen, Vice President - Finance And Principal Accounting Officer Has Decided To Leave Co Effective At End Of June Source (bit.ly/1UcH26k) Further company coverage:

