版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 01:34 BJT

BRIEF-Swisscom's Fastweb,Iliad said to bid for Italian mobile assets - Bloomberg

June 7 (Reuters) -

* Swisscom's Fastweb, Iliad said to bid for Italian mobile assets - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Vimpelcom,CK Hutchison Holdings received preliminary bids for some of their assets from Swisscom,Iliad,Digicel Group Ltd - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/1WDwkrK) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐