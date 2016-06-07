版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Goldcorp files for mixed shelf of up to $3.0 bln

June 7 Goldcorp Inc

* files for mixed shelf of up to $3.0 billion - Sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1TXGOSk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

