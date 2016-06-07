版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 02:06 BJT

BRIEF-LendingClub adjourns 2016 annual stockholder meeting

June 7 LendingClub Corp :

* On June 7, 2016, LendingClub Corporation adjourned its 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* Company will reconvene its annual meeting at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on june 28, 2016

* "Given developments of last few weeks", co not yet in position to provide stockholders complete report on state of company Source text - 1.usa.gov/1t5YkYj Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐