2016年 6月 8日 星期三 03:49 BJT

BRIEF-Raging Capital reports 9.3 pct stake in TheStreet

June 7 (Reuters) -

* Raging Capital reports 9.3 pct stake in TheStreet as of june 1 - sec filing

* Raging Capital Management Says It Is Extremely Concerned With Thestreet Inc's Continued poor performance and corporate governance

* Raging Capital Intends To Not Vote Its Shares At Thestreet Inc's TST.O annual meeting as currently and encourages co to postpone the meeting Source text: 1.usa.gov/1VKNrXq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

