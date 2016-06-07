版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Alaska Airlines says two jets departed using Gevo Inc's renewable alcohol to jet fuel

June 7 Alaska Airlines -

* Two Alaska Airlines jets departed emerald city fueled by first alcohol-to-jet fuel (ATJ) made from sustainable u.s. Corn

* Two Alaska Airlines flights departed today with Gevo Inc fuel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ALK.N GEVO.O] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐