2016年 6月 8日

BRIEF-Sage reports positive early-stage data for sage-217

June 7 Sage Therapeutics

* Positive Top Line results from phase 1 clinical program of sage-217

* Sage-217 was well-tolerated in single and multiple ascending doses

* Results consistent with predicted pharmacokinetic and pharmacologic profile

* Initiation of phase 2 clinical trials planned for second half 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

