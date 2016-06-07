BRIEF-Sage reports positive early-stage data for sage-217

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
June 7 Sage Therapeutics
* Positive Top Line results from phase 1 clinical program of sage-217
* Sage-217 was well-tolerated in single and multiple ascending doses
* Results consistent with predicted pharmacokinetic and pharmacologic profile
* Initiation of phase 2 clinical trials planned for second half 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* PetroShale Inc - current working interest production is approximately 4,000 boe/d, compared to an average of 1,540 boe/d in Q3 of 2016
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union mean that it could no longer remain in the single market but she would seek a deal that would take in some aspects of membership.