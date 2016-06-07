版本:
BRIEF-E*TRADE financial announced launch of Adaptive Portfolio

June 7 E*Trade Financial Corp

* Announced launch of adaptive portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

