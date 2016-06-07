版本:
BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics expects to incur "significant losses for foreseeable future"

June 7 Flexion Therapeutics Inc :

* Anticipate that we will continue to incur significant losses for foreseeable future

* As of March 31, 2016, had an accumulated deficit of $156.6 million Source text - (1.usa.gov/1X9cG6G) Further company coverage:

