版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping offering 7.5 mln shares

June 7 Ardmore Shipping Corp :

* Says it is offering 7.5 million shares of co's common stock - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1X9cEvN Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐