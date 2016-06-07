BRIEF-Aetna says continues to expect to complete Humana deal in 2nd half of 2016

June 7 Aetna Inc

* Reaffirm full-year 2016 operating earnings per share projection of $7.90 to $8.10

* Continue to expect to complete proposed acquisition of humana inc. In second half of 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $8.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S