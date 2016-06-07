BRIEF-Viadeo set up an equity financing line

June 7 Viadeo SA :

* Set up an equity financing line making it possible to further strengthen its financial resources

* Equity financing line with Kepler Cheuvreux, representing an indicative total of 1.6 million euro based on current share price

* Kepler Cheuvreux made commitment to subscribe for a maximum of 1,000,000 shares

* Viadeo had 4.6 million euros in net cash at 31 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)