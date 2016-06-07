版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 01:29 BJT

BRIEF-Sodexo partners with Tapingo

June 7 Sodexo SA :

* Partners with Tapingo to expand mobile capabilities at North American colleges and universities Source text: prn.to/1Y6D5kO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐