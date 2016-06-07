BRIEF-Inventergy Global Announces Settlement With Sonus Networks

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
* Concert Pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
June 7 Inventergy Global Inc
* Entered Into A Settlement Agreement With Sonus Networks, Inc. Resolving Patent Infringement Litigation
* Sonus Agreed To Make A One-Time Payment To Inventergy In Exchange For A License To All Inventergy IMS And VoIP Patents
* Parties Agreed To Dismiss With Prejudice Each Of Their Lawsuits And Counterclaims Against Other Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concert Pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
* PetroShale Inc - current working interest production is approximately 4,000 boe/d, compared to an average of 1,540 boe/d in Q3 of 2016
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union mean that it could no longer remain in the single market but she would seek a deal that would take in some aspects of membership.