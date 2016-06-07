版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 03:10 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant Canada announces North American tech transfer to Laval, Quebec facility

June 7 Valeant Canada

* Valeant Canada announces North American tech transfer to Laval, Quebec facility

* Valeant Canada says transfer involves an additional investment of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐