BRIEF-Axiall CEO says board has not made any decisions on Lotte offer

June 7 Axiall Corp

* CEO in letter to employees - Board has not made any decisions concerning the Lotte offer Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/24x5h0l )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

