BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings says refinance of credit facility

June 7 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd -

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announces refinancing of its senior secured credit facility

* Amended credit facility by extending maturity of $625 million revolving credit facility and $1.16 billion term loan facility

* Amendment increased amount of commitments under revolver from $625 million to $750 million

* Amendment increased amount outstanding under term loan from $1.16 billion to $1.51 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

