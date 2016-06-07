版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Liberty Tripadvisor enters into variable postpaid forward transaction

June 7 Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc

* Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings enters into variable postpaid forward transaction

* Agreed to terms of a variable postpaid forward transaction on 7.0 million Tripadvisor common shares

* Liberty Tripadvisor may draw up to $259 million of proceeds against variable postpaid forward transaction

* To use proceeds to repay $200 million in principal, $28 million of pik interest under existing $400 million margin loan borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐