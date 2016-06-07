版本:
BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment prices $300 mln senior notes due 2024

June 7 Six Flags Entertainment Corp :

* Has priced $300 million of its 4.875% senior notes due 2024 in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

