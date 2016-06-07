版本:
BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals says do not expect to invest further in CAT-2054

June 7 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals:

* Announces top-line phase 2A results for CAT-2054

* Do not expect to invest further in CAT-2054 for hypercholesterolemia

* All four doses of CAT-2054 in trial were generally well tolerated

* Plans to submit data from the trial for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

