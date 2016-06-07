版本:
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb declares qtrly dividend of $0.38/shr

June 7 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :

* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share on $0.10 par value common stock of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

