BRIEF-Waste Connections says New Waste Connections entered new credit agreement

June 7 Waste Connections Inc

* New Waste Connections entered into a new credit agreement

* New credit agreement has a scheduled maturity date of June 1, 2021

* Credit agreement provides for revolving advances up to principal amount of $1.56 billion at any one time outstanding

* Credit agreement provides for a term loan in an aggregate principal amount of $1.6375 billion