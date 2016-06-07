BRIEF-Waste Connections says New Waste Connections entered new credit agreement

BRIEF-Koppers signs long-term lease of West Virginia Facility
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
June 7 Waste Connections Inc
* New Waste Connections entered into a new credit agreement
* New credit agreement has a scheduled maturity date of June 1, 2021
* Credit agreement provides for revolving advances up to principal amount of $1.56 billion at any one time outstanding
* Credit agreement provides for a term loan in an aggregate principal amount of $1.6375 billion - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1X9dmsO Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Koppers Holdings Inc says it closed on a long-term lease of its follansbee, W.Va., coal tar distillation facility to Orv Fuels LLC
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would put the final agreement on Britain's exit from the European Union to a vote in parliament.
Jan 17 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) announced the following details of a share buyback plan in a statement on Tuesday: