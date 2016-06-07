版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Waste Connections terminates credit agreement

June 7 Waste Connections Inc

* Terminated credit agreement, providing for revolving advances of up to principal amount of about $1.85 billion at any one time outstanding Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/25KNSHF )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐