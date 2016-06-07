版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp appoints Dennis Zember CFO and COO

June 7 Ameris Bancorp

* Effective June 3, 2016, Dennis Zember was appointed to serve as executive vice president, CFO and COO of Ameris Bancorp Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/25KHRah )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

