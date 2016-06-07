版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Park Ohio files for a mixed shelf of upto $150 mln - SEC filing

June 7 Park Ohio Holdings Corp

* Park Ohio Holdings Corp files for a mixed shelf of upto $150 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1UnX5KC )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

