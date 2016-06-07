版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings announces pricing of $110 mln offering

June 7 Maiden Holdings Ltd

* Maiden Holdings Ltd announces pricing of $110 million offering of 6.625 pct notes due June 14, 2046 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐