中国
2016年 6月 8日

BRIEF-CVR Refining reduces production at Coffeyville refinery

June 7 CVR Refining LP:

* CVR Refining reduces production at its Coffeyville refinery due to Magellan pipeline suspension

* Anticipates that pipeline suspension will limit refinery's ability to ship products for up to four weeks Source text for Eikon: Link to story on Coffeyville selling Cushing barrels -

