2016年 6月 8日

BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet says LDR to pay co termination fee of $34.2 mln if merger fails

June 7 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Upon termination of merger under specified circumstances, LDR has agreed to pay co termination fee of $34.2 million

* If co terminates merger under certain circumstances, LDR has agreed to reimburse co for up to $11.4 million of its expenses - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1PFhpLn )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

