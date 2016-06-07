版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Nortek says U.S DOJ has closed probe on violations of FCPA relating to improper payments

June 7 Nortek Inc

* Says U.S DOJ informed co that it had closed its investigation on violations of FCPA relating to improper payments Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1t6FZKB )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐