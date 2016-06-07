版本:
BRIEF-Capital Southwest posts total investment income of $3.8 mln for quarter ended March 31

June 7 Capital Southwest

* For quarter ended March 31, 2016, reported total investment income of $3.8 million versus $3.3 million in the prior quarter - SEC filing

* Company's net asset value, or NAV, at March 31, 2016 was $17.34 per share, as compared to $17.22 at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1Udn4It )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

