BRIEF-Richard Alden, affiliates say exploring potential deals to make an offer to buyout Skullcandy

June 7 Skullcandy

* Richard Alden and affiliates Say Exploring Potential Transactions To Make An Offer To Purchase Some Or All Of The Shares Of Skullcandy - SEC filing

* Richard alden and affiliates may also pursue a "going private" deal for skullcandy

* Richard Alden owns 2.7 percent stake in co, while affiliate Ptarmagin llc owns 12.7 percent stake Source text: 1.usa.gov/1svrxfc Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)