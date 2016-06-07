BRIEF-Suncor energy announces $2.5 bln bought-deal common share financing

June 7 Suncor Energy

* Announces $2.5 Billion Bought Deal common share financing

* Agreement to sell 71.5 million common shares from treasury, on a bought deal basis, at a price of $35.00 per share

* Net proceeds of offering will be used for previously announced acquisition of an additional five percent interest in Syncrude JV

* If over-allotment option is exercised in full, gross proceeds from offering are expected to be approximately $2.9 billion

* If over-allotment option is exercised in full, gross proceeds from offering are expected to be approximately $2.9 billion

* Net proceeds of offering will also be used for reducing debt