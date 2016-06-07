版本:
BRIEF-Southern Co, AGL receive merger approval from Illinois regulators

June 7 Southern Co

* Southern Company, AGL Resources receive merger approval from Illinois regulators

* Companies expect to complete transaction in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

