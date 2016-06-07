版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三

BRIEF-Anthion Partners II LLC reports 6.1 pct stake in Torchlight Energy

June 7 Anthion Partners II LLC:

* Anthion Partners II LLC reports 6.1 pct stake in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc as of June 3 - SEC filing Source text - (1.usa.gov/1X9dDvL) Further company coverage:

