BRIEF-RA Capital increases passive stake in Ascendis Pharma to 11.6 pct - SEC filing

June 7 Ascendis Pharma A/S

* RA Capital Management reports 11.6 pct passive stake in Ascendis Pharma as of June 3 versus previous passive stake of 6.7 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1UxMj4a )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

