2016年 6月 8日

BRIEF-TC Pipelines files for shelf of up to $400 mln - SEC filing

June 7 TC Pipelines LP

* Files for shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1ZvM4ea )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

