BRIEF-VF Corp, some units entered into Accession No. 1 to credit agreement

June 7 VF Corp

* VF Corp says co, certain of its units entered into Accession No. 1 to credit agreement relating to 5 year revolving credit agreement, dated as of April 14, 2015

* VF Corp says pursuant to agreement,certain of lenders party to credit agreement agreed to increase their commitments by cumulative amount of $500 million

* VF Corp says agreement increasing aggregate commitments under credit agreement to $2.25 billion effective as of June 6, 2016