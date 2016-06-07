版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-No evidence that Aubrey McClendon's death was anything other than vehicular accident- WSJ

June 7 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Unable to find evidence that Aubrey McClendon's death was anything other than a vehicular accident- WSJ, citing oklahoma city police spokesman Source text: (on.wsj.com/1X9fHny) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

