BRIEF-Reservoir Minerals "urges" shareholders to vote in favour of arrangement it entered into with Nevsun Resources

June 7 Reservoir Minerals Inc

* Reservoir's board "urges" shareholders to vote in favour of arrangement it has entered into with Nevsun Resources Ltd

* Received an unsolicited, non-binding financing proposal from China based shareholder, Shandong Xiangguang Group Co Ltd

* Proposal requires company to make an US$80 million private placement of equity to XGC priced at C$8.00 a share

* Financing proposal also requires reservoir to borrow us$50 million from XGC

