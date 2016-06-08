版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 13:03 BJT

BRIEF-Roche says receives EU approval for Avastin, Tarceva combination

June 8 Roche Holding AG

* Receives EU approval of Avastin in combination with Tarceva for patients with a specific type of advanced lung cancer Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐