版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 13:11 BJT

BRIEF-Implenia to build new mixed-use neighbourhood in central Winterthur

June 8 Implenia AG :

* Implenia is building a new mixed-use, sustainable neighbourhood at "Werk 1" on Sulzerareal site in central Winterthur

* Implenia and the investors will start project work on Plot 3 very soon

* Construction can begin in 2018, assuming planning permission is granted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐