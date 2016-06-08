BRIEF-Lydian makes formal construction decision at Amulsar, Armenia

June 8 Lydian International Ltd :

* Lydian International Ltd says formal decision has been made to proceed with construction at Amulsar gold project in Armenia

* Amulsar is expected to produce an average of 243,000 ounces of gold per year over initial five years of operations

* Lydian international ltd says first gold pour at amulsar is expected within about 20 months from start of construction