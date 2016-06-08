版本:
BRIEF-Boralex says construction of Port Ryerse Wind farm will begin June 13

June 8 (Reuters) -

* Boralex Inc says start of construction of Port Ryerse Wind farm

* Boralex Inc says construction of Port Ryerse Wind farm will begin June 13

* Boralex Inc says commissioning of wind farm is slated for November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

