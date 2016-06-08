版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 19:32 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer presents more data on rheumatoid arthritis drug, Xeljanz

June 8 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer research advances body of evidence for tofacitinib citrate (xeljanz) providing clinicians with additional information for the treatment of moderate to severe RA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐