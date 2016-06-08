BRIEF-Trevena enrolls first patients in late-stage trials for oliceridine in acute pain

June 8 Trevena Inc Says Continues To Expect To Report Top

* Enrollment of first patients in phase 3 apollo-1 and apollo-2 studies of oliceridine in patients suffering moderate to severe acute pain

* Line data from both apollo studies in q1 of 2017

* Trevena inc says company continues to expect to file an nda for oliceridine in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)