版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 16:56 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's- EMEA manufacturing profits to grow by up to 8%

June 8 Moody's

* Emea Manafacturing profits to grow by up to 8% as restructuring and cost-cutting pay off

* Forecasts operating profitability growth for EMEA manufacturers of nearly 8% in 2016 and 5% in 2017

* Changed its outlook on the EMEA manufacturing sector to stable from negative, reflecting companies' higher operating profits

* Weaker economic growth prospects in emerging markets pose a downside risk to companies in the short term

* Slowdown in chinese growth could cause sales, revenues to decline for EMEA manufacturing in near term owing to declining chinese demand

* Expects that emerging markets' growth will stabilise into 2017

Source text for Eikon:

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐